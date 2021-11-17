Will there be a PS5 restock on Black Friday?

Can we expect a PS5 restock during the Black Friday PS5 deals? It's the question everyone wants an answer to. Unfortunately for us, it's difficult to say for certain without insiders from retail spilling the console-sized beans. That, or a crystal ball.

Yes, it's frustrating. The newest PlayStation console has been the must-have item of the past year, but it's been near-impossible to find. And even though PS5 restocks have become a little easier to come by in recent months, they're still infuriatingly unpredictable nonetheless.

There's no reason to give up hope, though. A PS5 restock has been confirmed just before Black Friday (a drop is scheduled for November 22 at Walmart), so there's at least a chance that we'll see some consoles during the 2021 sales.

Here's everything you need to know.

Will I be able to buy a PS5 restock this Black Friday? While we don't mean to quote Alien, we won't lie about your chances. PS5 deals might be on the cards for November, but it's by no means guaranteed (though to be fair, that's true of every week - it's rare that anyone knows what's happening until the deals are upon us unless the retailer in question announces a drop or it leaks ahead of time). However, it is possible to make some educated guesses. Let's start with Walmart. Although it's already confirmed for a Monday restock on November 22, it does have a habit of offering deals on Thursdays or, if the mood strikes, Fridays. Because this just so happens to be when the Black Friday gaming deals kick off, that means we could be looking at a double-dip for that week. It's certainly happened before. Best Buy and Target are equally worth a look. They often go for Friday PS5 deals, so it's entirely plausible that those stores will jump on the bandwagon as well.

As for Amazon… to be honest, it'd be wise not to expect all that much. It's tremendously unreliable when it comes to PS5s and rarely sticks to any sort of pattern, so all you can do is take a look and hope for the best.

Black Friday PS5 restock tips

Although it's still incredibly difficult to secure a PS5, there are some tricks you can employ to stack the odds in your favor. We've got some advice for you below, and they should give you the best possible chance of getting the console if and when deals appear.

1. Be patient and refresh the page if the console sells out

If you take one thing to heart, it should be this. Retailers tend to release stock in waves, so even if the console seems to sell out straight away, refresh the page and you might strike PS5 restock gold.

2. Sign in and get your payment details ready

This may sound obvious, but it really does pay off. Sites often crash, glitch, or slow down under the weight of traffic when a PS5 restock turns up, so reducing the time you spend before hitting checkout means less chance of being forced to start again (at which point the console is probably gone).

3. Prioritize bundles

Because solo consoles sell out incredibly fast, it's worth focusing on bundles whenever possible. Combos that include games or the best PS5 accessories usually hang around for longer, so you've got a better chance of securing them than anything else.

4. Don't pay more than you have to

Unless you're getting a bundle with extras from a retailer you trust, don't ever pay more than the standard price for a PS5 restock. For reference, that's $499.99 in the USA and £449.99 in the UK for a standard PlayStation 5 (meanwhile, the Digital Edition will set you back US$399.99 or £349.99). Because there are some very unscrupulous individuals who buy the console to resell at an absurdly inflated mark-up, they're not worth wasting your time or money on. Plus, PS5 restocks happen at least once a week nowadays so you can afford to wait a little bit longer if you miss out on an official drop.

5. Keep an eye on social media

It's definitely worth watching stock-tracking Twitter accounts if you're still hunting the console. They're a great early-warning system for PS5 restocks and give a real advantage to anyone that's quick off the mark.

Which PS5 should you get?

There are two different versions of the PlayStation 5 to choose from, so which one is worth putting down money for? Here's the difference between them, and some advice on what they're good at.

The standard PS5 is what we'd recommend if you want flexibility or the 'full' next-gen experience. Besides featuring all the advanced tech that makes this such a step up from PS4, it also has a 4K disc drive unlike the slightly cheaper PS5 Digital Edition seen below. That means you can play physical game discs, UHD Blu-rays, and DVDs rather than having to buy everything on the PS Store (which tends to be more expensive).



Looking to streamline your setup or save some cash? This version of the PS5 strips out the disc drive and opts for a digital-only approach, which reduces clutter and drops the price. More importantly, it's otherwise identical to the normal PS5. That means your experience won't be any different (but it is worth remembering that you'll have to buy everything digitally, and this can be more expensive in the long run).



