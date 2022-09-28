Wild Hearts, EA's Monster Hunter-like, launches in February 2023

Monster hunter-like Wild Hearts is launching in just a few short months next year on February 17, 2023.

Announced earlier today on September 28 via the game's debut reveal trailer just below, Wild Hearts is here early next year. We'll be venturing into feudal Japan on February 17, 2023, and Wild Hearts is arriving across PC and new-gen consoles exclusively.

The new trailer just above shows us a land that, rather than being directly set in feudal Japan as EA teased earlier this month, is inspired by it instead. Wild Hearts is also developed in collaboration with Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force under publisher Koei Tecmo, in collaboration with EA.

Other than that though, the Monster Hunter comparisons social media users were throwing around before the game's reveal certainly look to have been proven correct. The new trailer shows a few imposing beasts taking on tiny human characters, all armed with long swords and other weapons.

In fact, there's even a big emphasis on player-constructed gadgets in the trailer above. We can see characters assembling towers to climb up, dodging monster attacks that fly underneath them, as well as bombs and comically huge hammers to smite foes with.

Just earlier today, it was claimed that Wild Hearts would launch at some point before April 2023, which is probably earlier than people had anticipated of a game that was only just announced this past week. Those rumors have now come to fruition though, proving the report to be accurate.

Check out our new games 2022 guide for a complete look over all the games launching between now and the arrival of Wild Hearts.