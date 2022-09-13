EA is working on a Monster Hunter rival set in feudal Japan

EA is partnering with Dynasty Warriors creator Koei Tecmo and studio Omega Force to create "the next great hunting game".

It's an all-new IP set in a fantasy version of feudal Japan that, according to the company, will deliver a "truly AAA experience". We don't have a lot of details to go on right now, but so far, it sounds like Monster Hunter might have some stiff competition on its hands.

The new game, which is yet to be officially named, will be under the EA Originals label, which has previously helped bring gems such as It Takes Two and Unravel to life. "We're thrilled to be partnering with the amazingly talented Omega Force team," said Jeff Gamon, general manager of EA Partners. "They've elevated the hunting genre to the next level, merging their proven talent for combat gameplay with unexpected and innovative mechanics. "

Koei Tecmo's internal studio Studio Omega Force is well-known for its Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors series, as well as its work on the Zelda spin-off Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and, more recently, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. This won't be the developer's first foray into the fantasy hunting genre either. In 2013, it launched Toukiden: The Age of Demons, a third-person monster hunting title that sees you team up with others for some epic monster slaying action. A sequel Toukiden 2, arrived a few years later in 2016.

We won't have to wait long to find out more about this intriguing new game, as more details are promised for later this month.

See our new games 2022 guide for all the biggest and best games making their way to consoles and PC in the near future.