Wild Hearts, EA's Monster Hunter rival, reportedly launching early 2023

EA's Monster Hunter rival Wild Hearts will apparently release before April 2023.

That's according to Venture Beat reporter Jeff Grubb (thanks, VGC (opens in new tab)), taking to Twitter yesterday to report new details on EA's plan. According to the journalist, the publisher plans to launch both Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Wild Hearts before the fourth quarter of the 2022 fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2023.

At least according to this release calendar from EA's earnings earlier this summer, the publisher has a major IP and a partner game coming in Q4 (before March 31 of 2023). The Major IP is Jedi Survivor. Wild Hearts is the partner game. So this is going to be a quick turnaround. pic.twitter.com/FKWbMB17RBSeptember 26, 2022 See more

Considering EA only just properly announced Wild Hearts earlier this week, this really is a tight turnaround, as Grubb states above. This potentially puts Wild Hearts as having less than six months between being first announced, and released around the world for players.

The debut trailer for Wild Hearts is actually coming later today on September 28, premiering at around 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. BST. EA already revealed the game is set in feudal Japan, and is specifically themed around hunting (hence the Monster Hunter comparisons), so we already have some idea of what to expect from the new game.

If you're wondering why EA lists Wild Hearts as a "partner" title in the tweet above, it's because the game is a collaboration with publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force. The Japanese duo will be taking on development duties for the new game, bringing expertise from the likes of the Dynasty Warriors and Hyrule Warriors series', while EA is set to publish Wild Hearts around the world.

