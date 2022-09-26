EA Monster Hunter rival is called Wild Hearts, and it gets a debut trailer this week

EA's Monster Hunter rival now has an official name - and a date for a trailer premiere.

The publisher has announced its new game in partnership with Koei Tecmo and Omega Force is called "Wild Hearts." Additionally, the publisher reveals we can expect the first trailer for the game in less than 48 hours, with the first footage arriving on September 28 at 7am PT/10am ET/3pm BST.

If you're wondering where this game sprung out of, EA initially announced the new title earlier this month. At the time, the game wasn't even given a name but was revealed to be a brand new partnership between EA, Koei Tecmo, and Omega Force for the first time.

Not only that, but it was revealed the game was set in feudal Japan, something Omega Force has certain expertise in with the Dynasty Warriors and Warriors Orochi series. Koei Tecmo, publishers of the Nioh franchise with Team Ninja over the past few years, also have an eye for the feudal setting.

At the time of the announcement, EA described the new game as "the next great hunting game." This line, in particular, has driven the Monster Hunter comparisons, as many think EA is gearing up to give Capcom's series some competition in the monster hunting department.

Whatever Wild Hearts ends up being, there isn't long until we get our first look at the new game.

