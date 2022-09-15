Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Title Update 2 adds 3 monsters and weapon transmog this month

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Title Update 2 is coming Thursday, September 29 (simultaneously for PC and Switch) with three monsters and weapon transmog in tow.

Capcom unveiled the update to kick off its Tokyo Game Show 2022 showing earlier today. Until now, the update's headlining monster has been Flaming Espinas, a variant last seen in Monster Hunter Frontier, but the newcomer Violet Mizutsune may well have stolen the spotlight.

Unlike the soapy serpent we're familiar with, Violet Mizutsune uses a napalm-like liquid and explosive bubbles to attack with white-hot flames. This is an all-new variant that looks distinct from previous spins like Apex and Soulseer Mizutsune, and it should make for a fiery duo paired with Flaming Espinas.

The other new monster in Sunbreak's second title update is Risen Chameleos, a rare Elder Dragon variant. The difference between the base and enhanced versions of Chameleos are less obvious compared to the Mizutsune family. It's still packing invisibility, poison breath, and sweeping tongue attacks, but it's clearly got some flashy special attacks of its own – possibly including a new enraged mode if those glowing markings are anything to go by.

Title Update 2 will also introduce layered weapons, completing the game's transmog system after the previous release of layered armor. It's unclear how many layered weapons will be available come September 29, but you'll soon have the option of using your favorite-looking blades and bowguns without sacrificing stats.

The update is rounded out by Qurious Crafting enhancements including additional slots and skill tiers, Anomaly investigations that can now scale up to level 120 and feature more end-game monsters like Rajang and Gore Magala, and a smattering of event quests which will roll out on a weekly basis.

Sunbreak's third title update is scheduled to add yet more variant and powered-up monsters in late November, and Capcom says it will have more in store for the game as we get into 2023.