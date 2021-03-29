Where to buy Intel 11th-gen Rocket Lake CPUs - the newest processors from Intel are nearly here

Knowing how and where to buy Intel 11th gen Rocket Lake CPUs is going to be crucial for those looking to get the latest processor into their setup, especially with the release happening tomorrow (Tuesday, March 30). It's time to swot up again, folks.

However, it's a hardware launch in the year 2021. That means we all know how it could go down. But while recent graphics card launches have been near-ridiculous in terms of folks actually getting their hands on stock, the CPU releases of the last few months - the AMD 5000 series in particular - haven't been quite so bad. At least, stock was far more readily available soon after launch even if it did totally disappear on day one as usual. This shows that we can hopefully have our fingers crossed for better stock levels this time around when trying to buy Intel 11th-gen Rocket Lake CPUs.

As usual in these preparing-for-the-worst times, we've herded all the best retailer links together to get you going in the right direction. You can even pre-order some right now.

Should stock start to fluctuate, keep persisting come launch. You may get lucky with a well-timed F5 hit or webpage load.

(Image credit: Intel)

Launching at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST, the 11th-gen Rocket Lake CPUs from Intel are going to be available in a number of variants. Thus, the 11th-gen prices will be quite varied.

As a quick refresher, the 11th-gen CPUs will feature newer architecture from Intel, named Cypress Cove, and, as always, some of these chips will be raiding the internet's best CPU for gaming lists and guides as well as finding their way into many of the pre-built, best gaming PC market.

But what are we looking at specifically? Well, the 14nm process node remains, but we are looking at potential clock speeds of more than 5Ghz - possibly a massive 7Ghz if some early impressions are to be believed - and direct CPU support for PCIe 4.0 drives, allowing for these Intel CPUs to match AMDs chips when it comes to bandwidth.

What such features translate to is a genuine, though expected, of course, boost in performance compared to previous generations. This comes in the form of a 19 percent increase in 'instructions per clock' - not that catchy, we know. But this means an increase in single-threaded performance and solid multi-thread performance.

The battle for top CPU has got very hot in recent years with both red and blue teams offering excellent chips for gaming. Intel's latest might well shake it up again, and that's why knowing where to buy Intel 11th-gen Rocket Lake CPUs is a good thing to be clued up on right now.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

