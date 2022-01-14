Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for January 14, 2022

Where is Xur? Destiny 2 players will find the Exotic merchant in the EDZ, north of the Winding Cove landing zone. You've got until reset time on Tuesday, January 18 to pay him a visit and grab any Exotics, Legendaries, or collectibles you're looking for.

Here are the Exotics Xur is selling this week.

Exotic weapon - Sweet Business: this auto rifle fires faster the longer you hold the trigger, and is automatically reloaded when you pick up special or heavy ammo. Sweet Business is the closest thing we have to a chain gun, and it does high damage for a primary once it spins up. That said, it's a hard sell for your limited Exotic slot since it's such a low utility weapon.

Hunter Exotic - Gwisin Vest: this Exotic refunds a chunk of Super energy for Spectral Blades when you enter stealth mode after getting kills, with additional kills granting more energy. Super-refunding Exotics have all gotten nerfed, and so has Spectral Blades, so Gwisin Vest is nowhere near as powerful as it used to be, but it can still stretch one of the best roaming Supers in the game to absurd durations.

Titan Exotic - Armamentarium: you get a second grenade charge. That's it. Armamentarium does what it says on the tin, and for such a simple Exotic, it can put in respectable work thanks to the wealth of grenade synergy available through abilities and mods. Many play styles rely on more specific combos and Exotics, but Armamentarium is a solid neutral pick.

Warlock Exotic - Vesper of Radius: placing a Rift sends out a damaging wave of arc energy, and your Rift recharges faster when enemies are nearby. Vesper of Radius is still a bit of a meme Exotic, as there are much better ways to enhance your rift, with Lunafaction Boots adding reload speed and effective range to your weapons, and Boots of the Assembler spreading your Rift's effects to distant teammates through seeking orbs.

