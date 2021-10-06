What If post-credits scene explained and what it means for season 2

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for the What If…? finale! Turn back now if you haven't seen the last episode of the Marvel series!

What If, Marvel's animated anthology series, has dropped its season finale on Disney Plus. The massive showdown between the Guardians of the Multiverse and Ultron, or Ultra-Vision, saw the heroes return to their own universes triumphant and the threat contained to a pocket dimension.

That's not all that happens at the end of the episode, though. A post-credits scene complicates things for Captain Carter – and could affect what's coming up in season 2.

What If…? post-credits scene – what happens?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

After Ultra-Vision is defeated, it's time for the heroes to head home. Captain Carter hesitates, though, and the Watcher realizes she'd prefer to go to another timeline. That's because of Steve Rogers, who, in this series, was presumably left to grow old in the past after Peggy was transported to the future. The Watcher tells Peggy her universe needs her, and so she goes back to where she belongs.

Returned to her universe, Peggy is told by Black Widow that there's something she should see. It turns out the HYDRA Stomper from What If's first episode is on the Lemurian Star ship – cast your minds back, and you'll remember Steve spent the war inside this very suit of armor. Natasha says this is what the pirates, led by Batroc the Leaper, were after.

That's not all, though: Black Widow tells Peggy that someone is inside. The episode ends before we find out who, but it seems a safe bet to assume that it's Steve.

What does this mean for season 2?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

This could be setting up a happy ending for Peggy – or teasing something more sinister things to come. The Lemurian Star appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier – the movie's first action scene takes place there, with the HYDRA-infiltrated SHIELD onboard the ship.

HYDRA, of course, has control of the Winter Soldier himself in the MCU, AKA a brainwashed Bucky Barnes. If What If…? is taking inspiration from this movie, it could mean the Steve inside the armor has been subjected to the same kind of conditioning, and might not remember Peggy at all. This would be a tough challenge for Captain Carter to face in What If season 2.

Considering Natasha and Peggy both look pretty happy at the end of the episode, though, it seems more likely that Steve is in the future and is alive and well. How exactly that happened remains to be seen, though it's something season 2 could explore, especially since we've never seen Steve and Peggy together in modern times.

What If…? season 2 doesn't yet have a release date, but in the meantime, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 to see everything else the MCU has in store for us, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.