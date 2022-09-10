Marvel's Werewolf By Night trailer teases a tongue-in-cheek homage to 20th Century monster movies

Werewolf By Night is coming – Marvel has released a trailer for the upcoming movie about the comic book lycanthrope at D23, where Total Film is on the ground in LA.

There have been reports circulating about a Halloween-themed movie in Marvel Phase 4 for a while now, with the main character being Werewolf By Night – and we now we have our first look at the film. The trailer is in black and white and teases a retro homage to the monster movies of the early 20th Century like Frankstein and Creature From the Black Lagoon.

Composer Michael Giacchino, who scored Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is attached to direct, while Gael García Bernal will play the lead character – the pair previously worked together in Pixar's Coco. Laura Donnelly was also revealed to be part of the cast during the panel.

Werewolf By Night, also known as Jack Russell, first appeared in a 1972 issue of Marvel Spotlight before having his own series. He's a descendant of the Lycanthropes, a mystically changed group of humans who can become werewolves even when the full moon's not out. The character's comic series went on to introduce Moon Knight, played on the small screen by Oscar Isaac.

Werewolf By Night is set to be released on Disney Plus on October 7 – just in time for spooky season. For more from D23, here's everything announced at the Star Wars and Marvel panel, along with our guides to the D23 schedule and everything announced at the D23 Disney and Pixar panel.