We’re one step closer to the Starfield gaming PC of my dreams, thanks to AMD

Brace yourselves Bethesda fans, as AMD is set to give away limited edition Starfield graphics cards and CPUs. Specifically, the chip maker is bundling together Radeon RX 7900 XTX models with a custom shroud with AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors, and I reckon both will make for an out of this world Starfield rig.

If you’ve been keeping up with Starfield shenanigans, you’ll know what system requirements for the game are almost an AMD ad. That’s largely because the gaming PC giant is the game’s official partner, even though it should play nice with all the best graphics card and CPU options out there. Now, I don’t want to fuel the ideal that AMD parts will magically help you boost fps further while exploring the cosmos beyond Nvidia and Intel alternatives, but if we’re talking about looks, I absolutely need to get a hold of the company’s new limited edition combo.

Revealed during Quakecon 2023, the Starfield AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU wears a themed shroud with a Constellation aesthetic. That’s the intergalactic exploration organisation that takes centre stage in the sprawling space RPG, and it’s the same branding worn by that Starfield Xbox controller that showed up a couple of months ago. It’s worth stressing that the graphics card is wearing more than just a skin, as the component’s body features subtle detailing and specific accented engravings that make it truly unique. It’s even got rainbow stripes on its cooling fins and “Graphics Booster Propellant” written on the side, which feels tongue and cheek in the best possible way.

The accompanying AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D doesn’t come with the same level of personalisation. I mean, that’s probably a given since the chip itself will live under a CPU cooler anyway, but its box does come with some subtle branding. All that’s really need now is a custom case and perhaps a motherboard to make a true Starfield gaming PC build, but I imagine we’ll see some pretty sweet DIY jobs when the RPG romp arrives next month.

To learn more about the giveaway, you’ll want to head over the AMD’s Starfield site. The page also lists off a bunch of components that come with a free copy of Starfield, and the list includes a whole bunch of CPUs and GPUs. However, before you get your hopes up about the RX 7900 XTX, just know that only 500 bundles are being made, so the parts will truly be limited edition.

Side note, but if you're more into D&D RPGs than space age role playing, you might wanna check out my Baldur's Gate 3 PC build recommendations, as I've tested the epic adventure using a mix of budget and premium systems.

