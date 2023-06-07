Jenna Ortega says Wednesday season 2 is ditching the romance and leaning into the horror.

"It’s still coming together, but we’ve decided we want to lean into the horror more," Ortega told Elle Fanning in a conversation for Variety. "We’re ditching any romantic love interest, which is really great. We’re going to get bolder, more dark."

Ortega previously spoke out against the love triangle Wednesday found herself in season one, telling MTV News that she had "always been against it."

"Now that Tyler’s off the table, I feel like she’s off boys for a while. I feel like her and Xavier are just getting to a safe place. I think there’s an opportunity there for a really sweet platonic relationship," she explained. "Because I don’t think it’s shown often enough, men and women having safe platonic relationships that don’t become romantic and are just genuine, almost sibling-like relationships. I think that’d be wonderful to see."

Wednesday, Tim Burton's new spin on The Addams Family, debuted in November of 2022 and quickly became the second most-watched English language series on Netflix. The supernatural show created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar – and executive produced by Tim Burton – focuses on 16-year-old Wednesday Addams.

The show received two Golden Globe nominations including Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for Ortega. Wednesday was renewed for a second season in January 2023.

