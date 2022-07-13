We used Prime Day PC deals to build a 1440p AMD rig for under $999

While the primary focus of the Prime Day PC deals is no doubt going to be on the prebuilt machines, we're also seeing some aggressive rates on components of all types, too. What's more, we've used our building and deal-hunting experience to bring you a machine that's significantly more capable than what you'll typically find at this rate.
We've opted for an all-in AMD machine, as the current-generation Ryzen 7 CPU, armed with 8-cores (16 threads) and the Radeon RX 6600 GPU are a good combo for keeping up with today's titles in 1440p for less. Generally speaking, prebuilt rigs at this price will opt for the weaker alliance of the Ryzen 5 processor, usually the still stellar 5600X, and the RX 6500 XT; the latter falling short of what the graphics card in our build can do here. That's what makes this configuration stand out, as it's a simple case of getting much more out of this build for less today.
What's more, we're ensuring that this machine flies off the line by taking advantage of a superfast 1TB Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD at a price point where ready-made rig rigs are usually running a traditional SATA or previous generation model at half the capacity. If you're interested in more savings on portable gaming hardware, then we're also frequently updating our Prime Day gaming laptop deals hub with fresh savings, too.
The best Prime Day gaming PC build under $999
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X |
$299$249 (save $50; lowest ever price) (opens in new tab)
- GPU: PowerColor Fighter RX 6600 |
$370$254.99 (save $115) (opens in new tab)
- RAM: XPG Spectrix D55 16GB 3200 MHz |
$74$57.49 (save $16.50) (opens in new tab)
- SSD: SK hynix Platinum P41 Gen 4.0 SSD 1TB |
$150$119.99 (save $30) (opens in new tab)
- Motherboard: MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus |
$170$130 (save $40) (opens in new tab)
- Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black |
$55$43.99 (save $11) (opens in new tab)
- PSU: Thermaltake Smart 500W |
$45$30.99 (save $14) (opens in new tab)
- Case: Corsair iCUE 4000X |
$145$112.49 (save $32) (opens in new tab)
- Total:
$1,308$998.98 (save $309) with Prime Day offers
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X |
$299 $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $50; lowest ever price - We've never seen this current-generation Ryzen 7 CPU sell anywhere near this cheap before. This listing beats the previous lowest price by a full $30. This is a great chance to get the 8-core (16 threads) processor for the historic lowest ever price.
PowerColor Fighter RX 6600 |
$370 $254.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $115 - This is not only the lowest price we're able to verify on the PowerColor Fighter RX 6600 by a full $45, but also one of the cheapest RX 6600 graphics cards we've ever seen. This model is more than enough for pushing 60 FPS plus in 1440p.
XPG Spectrix D55 16GB 3200MHz |
$74 $57.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $16.50 - This is a great price on a premium memory module kit featuring RGB lighting and a respectable clock speed. What's more, the lighting can be synced up with all manner of programs so you can make sure of the flash for less cash.
SK hynix Platinum P41 |
$150 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $30 - This is the first time we're seeing a price cut on the new Platinum P41 drive, taking this Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD down to a historic lowest ever rate today. Featuring sequential performance of up to 7,000 MB/s, this is the perfect storage unit for a build like this at an excellent rate.
MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus |
$170 $130 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $40 - Although we've seen the MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus selling for cheaper in the past once, this is still a great price on the high-end AM4 socket board which comes equipped with Gen 4.0 SSD support at a rate we don't often see.
Thermaltake Smart 500W |
$45 $30.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $14 - While not quite the lowest ever price that we've witnessed on the Thermaltake Smart 500W, you can't really get much better as far as power bricks go in the $30 price range. While you're missing out on the modular nature of pricier units, you're still getting an 80 Plus rated box from a trusted manufacturer at a budget rate.
Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition |
$55 $43.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $11 - This is the cheapest price that we've ever seen on the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition, which takes the perennially popular CPU air cooler down to very competitive territory. Simply put, there really isn't better out there at the $44 mark.
Corsair iCue 4000X |
$145 $112.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $32.50 - The Corsair iCue 4000X is available today a full $2 cheaper than the previous historic lowest rate, taking this premium gaming chassis down to competitive territory. You're benefiting from improved airflow, the brand's stellar RGB lighting, and maximum upgrading space for a price that's scarcely seen.
