This PS5 SSD deal sees the WD Black SN850 1TB at its lowest ever price

There's a hell of a PS5 SSD deal at Amazon today - you can get the WD Black SN850 1TB model for its historic lowest price.

Right now, this PS5 SSD deal sees the WD Black SN850 retailing for only $164.99 (reduced from $230) at Amazon for a massive saving of $65. It is a return to the lowest recorded price for the drive which we originally saw intermittently throughout October and December.

This is one of the best PS5 SSD models for your console, but you will need to add a heatsink to this lowest-ever-price drive as it doesn't come with the proprietary one. If you don't fancy the idea of DIY-ing a heatsink, then you could go for the WD Black SN850 1TB SSD with Heatsink model which is discounted considerably too: this is $216.70 (down from $280) which is only about $17 off it's own lowest ever price. While you're paying a bit extra for said included built-in heatsink, it could be worth it for you as to not mess around installing one yourself.

If you're solely after one of the best SSDs for gaming on PC, then it's likely your motherboard will have a dedicated heatsink or heat spreader pre-installed for use. At any rate, the opportunity to secure one of the fastest Gen 4.0 NVMe drives at its cheapest ever rate sure seems worth it to us and this is a perfect SSD for PC gamers too so don't wait around!

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

WD Black SN850 1TB | $230 $164.99 at Amazon

Save $65 - The WD Black SN850 1TB has never been cheaper than this. While this deal marks a return to the lowest ever price point, the fluctuating rates over the past month make now the best time to invest in it.



WD Black SN850 1TB with Heatsink | $280 $216.70 at Amazon

Save $64 - This isn't quite the lowest price that the Heatsink edition of the WD Black SN850 1TB has sold for, but $64 off the sticker price sure does ease that extra sting in our opinion. If you don't want to mess around with a DIY solution, this offer could be ideal.



Should you be considering the WD Black SN850 model without a heatsink, these are a few DIY recommendations based on our own experiences which start from only a few dollars that can be relied on. You will need to install them yourself, of course, but if you're handy with a screwdriver, it isn't likely to take more than a few minutes.

