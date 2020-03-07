UFC 248 live stream: watch Adesanya vs Romero online tonight from anywhere

There are only a few hours left before the opening Early Prelim fighters touch gloves big UFC PPV event in Las Vegas tonight. Good thing we're here to give you the lowdown on how to watch a UFC 248 live stream so you can get ready in-time. This guide will run through all the best ways to watch Adesanya vs Romero online as the two Middleweights fight it out for the Championship ay UFC 248. We'll tell you who else is fighting tonight too so you can get your monies' worth.

As Israel Adesanya looks to defend his own Ultimate Fighting Championship middle-weight lead, some were confused when he selected wrestling super-star and widely feared Yoel Romero as his contender. This weekend's fight looks set to be a matchup of fast striking power with pinpoint footwork from Adesanya against raw strength and unpredictable movement from Romero. All in all, it looks set to offer a tense fight for the crown, and you can catch it all as it happens with a UFC 248 live stream.

The two opponents are matched well - with the lean Adesanya relying on his professional kickboxing and boxing experience to see him strike through the fight with the accuracy and speed that has brought him this far in his career. But despite being 12 years older and 4-inches shorter than his opponent, Romero is a fierce competitor with an Olympic wrestling background, and a brutal combination of strength and speed.

There's no doubt about it, this weekend's fight looks set to offer some explosive entertainment, so here are all the best ways to watch UFC 248 online with an Adesanya vs Romero live stream wherever you are.

UFC 248 - Early Prelims

One of OFC 248's Early Prelim bouts, Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana has been canceled tonight due to Whitmore currently being hospitalized due to undisclosed medical reasons . The remaining fights we'll be seeing tonight include Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti (Bantamweight bout) followed up by Jamall Emmers vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweight bout).

UFC 248 - Prelims

The middle group of bouts for UFC 248 begins with Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn (middleweight bout). Then we'll see Rodolfo Vieira vs Saparbek Safarov (Middleweight bout) and Mark Madsen vs Austin Hubbard (Lightweight bout) before the Prelims close out with Sean O'Malley vs Jose Quinonez (Bantamweight bout).

UFC 248 - Main Card

Onto the main card fight for UFC 248 where we'll get to see some titles on the line at the end of the night. Starting things off on the Main though are Alex Oliveira vs Max Griffin (Welterweight bout), Neil Magny vs Li Jingliang (Welterweight bout) and then Beneil Daruish vs Drakkar Klose (Lightweight bout).

Tonight's UFC 248 PPV main events though are Weili Zhang defending her Women's Strawweight title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Then the fight of the night, of course, the Middleweight title bout with Isreal Adesanya defending his belt against Yoel Romero.

How to watch an Adesanya vs Romero live stream in the US

You'll be able to catch coverage of UFC 248 via ESPN+ in the US. ESPN+ has become the home for high-quality sports coverage, with a full Adesanya vs Romero live stream available easily with a PPV signup.

You'll find the UFC bundle offers the best value UFC 248 live stream, for $84.98 you'll have access to a wide range of sports broadcasts and events for a whole year. With the pay per view event alone setting you back $64.99, you might as well spring for the subscription.

The Preliminary Cards will begin at 8pm ET, with the Main Card fight starting at 10pm ET.

How to watch UFC 248 online in the UK

If you plan on watching the big fight from the UK, coverage can be found via BT Sport 1 HD. Catch this UFC 248 live stream using a Sky TV or a BT Sport subscription, with the latter coming in at £25 a month.

A BT Sport subscription also offers spoiler-free, on-demand playback and it's just as well because this will be a late one. With the prelims starting at 1.00am on Sunday morning, and the Main Card beginning at 3.00am, this might be one to watch on catch up.

How to watch UFC 248 live stream in New Zealand

You can catch a UFC 248 live stream on Sky Arena if you're tuning in from New Zealand, though you won't be able to watch the prelims as this particular broadcast only covers the Main Card event. This pay-per-view comes in at $39.95 and is available to all Sky customers.

Don't have Sky? Your best bet is to catch an ESPN (see US viewing options above) or BT Sport stream using a VPN, with our top pick for sports streaming being Express. However, you can also invest in a UFC Fight Pass to catch all the fights as they happen. Main Card begins at 4pm on Sunday 8th March in New Zealand.

Live Stream Adesanya vs Romero in Australia

Australian fans will have to part with $54.95 to catch an Adesanya vs Romero live stream this weekend courtesy of Main Event. That's a fair whack, so it might also be worth checking out the latest VPN options to watch UFC 248 online with BT Sport or ESPN+ instead. We'd recommend taking a look at Express VPN, with a 49% discount on a 12-month package and 30-day money back guarantee.

Tune in from 12:00pm on Sunday to catch preliminary action, with the Main Card fight starting at 2.00pm.

How to watch UFC 248 online from anywhere in the world

Geoblocking tools stop us from viewing broadcast content from outside of the region they were intended to be shown in. However, thanks to the VPN, there are easy ways to access these live streams from anywhere in the world.

A VPN is a Virtual Private Network that masks your location, as well as other data, while you're searching the web. Simply set your location to that of the original broadcast region and you can watch UFC 248 online from anywhere in the world.

Our top choice is Express VPN. Not only is it speedy, secure, and easy to use, but you can watch from a massive range of devices. That means you can catch an Adesanya vs Romero live stream on the big screen through an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, or video game console, among others, or on your mobile device. Plus, you can save 49% on a 12-month package and take advantage of a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes and catch that all-important UFC 248 live stream.

1. Install a cheap VPN

You'll find an excellent offer available right now at Express VPN. You can save 49% on a 12-month package courtesy of an additional three months free. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind and plenty of shorter packages to take advantage of as well. You can run Express VPN on a range of devices from laptops to Apple TV, video game consoles to Android mobiles.

2. Connect to a US server

There are plenty of Adesanya vs Romero live streams available in different regions, however, the easiest to track down will likely be a US-based ESPN+ broadcast.

Head over to ESPN+

Once you've connected to your new location, head over to the broadcast website hosting the UFC 248 live stream in that region - that will likely be ESPN+. You will then be able to purchase your pay-per-view.