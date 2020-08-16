UFC live stream ESPN PPV guide: UFC 252 viewing options for Miocic vs Cormier 3

The early fights are underway for the UFC 252 PPV event over on ESPN with a night of bruising action ahead of us. If you're yet to get your viewing options sorted for this UFC live stream, we'll help you get your UFC PPV arranged in just a few short minutes, so you can get stuck in.

You needn't miss a single punch, kick, elbow, knee or grapple tonight as the Heavyweight Championship belt is up for grabs atop the main card with Miocic vs Cormier 3 in what looks set to be a thrilling conclusion to their trilogy.

Fight Island is taking a break as the action returns to the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas today. Fight fans have been enjoying renewed UFC live stream action for a few months now as it was one of the first sports to stage a comeback after the world ground to a halt over Covid-19. And it would seem restrictions in Nevada have eased off a little in order to allow the UFC athletes back into town. This is a UFC PPV live stream you won't want to miss.

The main event bout has been billed as a trilogy finale and with Miocic and Cormier each notching up a win against each other, this really is a winner takes all from this apparent best of three series with Miocic's Heavyweight belt up for grabs.

Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera is the penultimate event of the night with a lot of buzz surrounding the very on form O'Malley. More to the point, will he be busting out the rainbow cornrows hair cut again? Nobody wants to lose to that and Vera will be looking to make up for his last fight which ended in defeat back in May.

Elsewhere on the UFC 252 fight card there are a couple of other bouts you'll certainly want to tune in for. Like the heavyweight clash between Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Record-breaking (most lightweight division wins) Jim Miller will be entering the Octagon versus Vinc Pichel too.

All of these match-ups and plenty more will be available in the UFC 252 live stream available on ESPN's pay-per-view event. So how do you get access to all of the action? You can find out more below:

UFC 252 on ESPN pay-per-view

Based in the US and trying to catch the action-packed UFC 252? ESPN+ is your one place to see it all go down. You have a couple of options for watching the pay per view event. You can simply buy the PPV at a price of $64.99 if you're already an ESPN+ subscriber. Yet to sign-up to ESPN+? Then there's a great bundle you can pick up that includes the UFC 252 PPV and a whole year of ESPN+ for just $84.98 - saving you 25% on the usual ESPN+ fee. A third option to consider is picking up a super streaming bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney Plus - all for just $12.99 a month. Once you've signed up to that, you can use one of the PPV links above to buy access to UFC 252 for $64.99. The main card begins at 10pm ET, 7pm PT tonight and the preliminary fights will start from 7pm ET, 4pm PT.

If you're outside of the US, check out our global guide everything you need to know to arrange your viewing party to watch a UFC 252 live stream.

UFC 252 PPV card - who's fighting who for what?

This will be an exciting event even with just one championship belt on the line (still, feels a bit stingy compared to the three belts on the last UFC PPV). As we've said though, there are a few fights that will be very exciting. Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba has been canceled though after Cutelaba recently tested positive for Covid-19.

The full main card includes:

- Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier (Heavyweight championship belt fight)

- Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera (Bantamweight)

- Junior Dos Santos vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (Heavyweight)

- John Dodson vs Merab Dvalishvili (Bantamweight)

- Herbert Burns vs Daniel Pineda (Featherweight)

Who else is competing at the UFC 252 PPV event?

If you're settling in early though, there are plenty of other fights to enjoy tonight on your UFC 252 live stream. Here's what you're getting with the prelims:

- Jim Miller vs Vinc Pichel (Lightweight)

- Felice Herrig vs Virna Jandiroba (Women's Strawweight)

- TJ Brown vs Danny Chavez (Featherweight)

- Ashley Yoder vs Livinha Souza (Women's Strawweight)

- Chris Daukaus vs Parker Porter (Heavyweight)

- Kai Kamaka vs Tony Kelley (Featherweight)