Watch this Elden Ring modder summon 25 naked mimics and wreck the final boss

Even Elden Ring's toughest bosses are no match for the wrath of 25 Mimic Tear summons, as prolific modder Games from Mars proved in a recent video.

For the uninitiated, Elden Ring's Mimic Tear summon allows you to spawn an identical twin of your character to help you fight off enemies. Even though it was slapped with a nerf that reduced the mimic's damage output and dumbed down its behavior, it remains a solid way to gain an edge on a boss you're struggling with.

But as PC Gamer first spotted, Games from Mars uses a mod to summon 25 mimics instead of the one the game normally allows, and well, not even Malenia is a match for the bare naked bandits. In the first video, the modder's summons are equipped with only fisticuffs and then later, the Wretch's starting club. But in "Zerg Rush 2," the summons' abilities are dramatically upgraded to include spells. In either case, the Mimic Tear squad chews through the game's toughest bosses like a Cuisinart. The magic just lets them obliterate more bosses faster, and in a more spectacular fashion.

It's definitely worth noting that, in case you're thinking of trying this out for yourself, the modder says they had to "sacrifice" their PC for this little stunt, and you can tell every component in that poor machine was sweating the entire time. Using some spells and incantations even caused the game to crash, so you'll need an absolute monster of a rig to give this a go yourself.

Elden Ring tips | Elden Ring secrets | Elden Ring Classes | Elden Ring Keepsakes | Elden Ring PS4 and PS5 comparison | How to get the Elden Ring horse | Elden Ring Rune farming locations | Elden Ring Summons | Elden Ring stats explained | How to level up in Elden Ring | Elden Ring respec and Larval Tears | Elden Ring merchants | How long is Elden Ring? | Elden Ring cheats | Elden Ring coop and multiplayer | Elden Ring endings | Everything to do in Elden Ring before NG+ | Elden Ring DLC