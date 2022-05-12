If you're wondering how to get Mechagodzilla in Warzone, then you're not alone as this new Tracer Pack is proving elusive for anyone currently trying to buy it. As part of the Warzone Operation Monarch event there are three Store bundles due for release, so players can join the Monsterverse with a large number of skins, weapons, and other customization items included. However, only the Kong and Godzilla packs are appearing in Call of Duty Warzone at the moment, and the route for purchasing the third Warzone Mechagodzilla pack involves an expensive work-around, but if you need to know how to buy Mechagodzilla in Warzone right now then we've got the lowdown on what to do.

How to buy Mechagodzilla in Warzone

(Image credit: Activision)

At the time of writing, only the Kong and Godzilla Tracer Packs are available for individual purchase through the Store tab. However, it's likely that the Warzone Mechagodzilla pack will go live in the near future, so if that's all that you're interested in buying then you should hold fire for a little while longer. If you absolutely have to have it right now, there is a method for how to get Mechagodzilla in Warzone, though it will end up being pretty expensive.

(Image credit: Activision)

If you head to the Operation Monarch tab instead, you'll see an offer to "Buy Multiple Bundles, Earn Rewards" you can view. If you follow that prompt you can buy the Godzilla pack, which will then take you to the screen for the Kong pack, and if you purchase that too then the elusive option will appear to buy Mechagodzilla in Warzone. Bear in mind that each of these packs costs 2,400 COD Points, meaning you'll need to drop the equivalent of around $60 / £50 to purchase all three which is a significant investment for cosmetic items.

To clarify, the 'multiple bundles rewards' referred to are an exclusive Godzilla v Kong Weapon Sticker and "Superspecies" Player Title for purchasing two bundles, and an exclusive Legendary Owen Gun Blueprint for buying all three. It's unlikely that the developers intended to lock the Mechagodzilla pack behind this paywall, and it should appear separately on the Store very soon, so unless you're desperate to get Mechagodzilla in Warzone immediately our advice would be to remain patient and make an individual purchase when available.

