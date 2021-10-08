Warzone 410 Ironhide best loadout - a solid but inflexible brute force gun

The Warzone 410 Ironhide shotgun is a decent, if slow firing, shotgun that packs a good wallop at range if you're after something that almost feels like a shotgun-rifle hybrid. You won't get a lot of variety out of it with different attachments though, as it's basically just good at what it does no matter how you mod it. And what it's good at is landing dependable one or two shot kills up to good medium range - a solid upper body hit is an almost guaranteed insta-kill at a range that would bother most high fire SMG users. But it's a slow, definite gun to use and very much an acquired taste.

If you want to see what the Warzone 410 Ironhide shotgun can do, though, then check out some of these loadout suggestions.

Warzone 410 Ironhide long range loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Optic - Diamondback reflex

- Diamondback reflex Muzzle - Infantry V-Choke

- Infantry V-Choke Barrel - 22.3" Ranger

- 22.3" Ranger Magazine - Stagnag 8 RND Tube

- Stagnag 8 RND Tube Stock - Marathon Stock

Obviously a shotgun is never going to be the best ranged option, but you can push the distance and make something with a one shot kill to the head and upper body at a decent medium range with this loadout. Even if you don't land a single shot kill it's a two shot finished guaranteed at a good range. The V-Choke tightens your pellet spread when aiming, while the 22.3" Ranger barrel increases your damage range. The stock also buffs your mobility to help keep you out of other people's sights. To finish things off the optic just gives you a bit more accuracy, while the 8 RND Tube lets you fire a bit longer considering the Ironhide's fairly slow reload.

Warzone 410 Ironhide stealth loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle - Agency Choke

- Agency Choke Barrel - 17.1" Hammer Forged

- 17.1" Hammer Forged Body - Ember Sighting Point

- Ember Sighting Point Handle - Airborne Lever Wrap

- Airborne Lever Wrap Stock - Marathon Stock

I originally planned this 410 Ironhide stealth loadout as a point-blank room-clearing build, but the Agency Choke has a significant boost to your aim down sights pellet spread, making a lot more accurate at range than I anticipated. With the Ember Sighting Point revealing enemies further away, you can locate and chase people down fast, and leave no trace. The barrel helps boost fire rate, while the Lever Wrap buffs reload speeds a touch and the stock helps with mobility.

Warzone 410 Ironhide close range loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle - Agency Choke

- Agency Choke Barrel - 22.3" Reinforced Heavy

- 22.3" Reinforced Heavy Body - Ember Sighting Point

- Ember Sighting Point Handle - Airborne Lever Wrap

- Airborne Lever Wrap Stock - Marathon Stock

In all honesty, the basic, unaltered Ironhide is probably about as good as you'll get for a room clearing, close range assault build. It's got a close to mid range smack that will floor most enemies across a room with a good upper body hit. I tried the Duck Bill Choke on the muzzle, thinking the wider spread would make it more dangerous but it actually lessens the impact with a spread that's too broad to really land damage on a single target. Realistically, however, the fire rate is too slow to make it a good point blank spray and prey room clearer. But, if you want to try, take the Stealth build up there and swap in the 22.3" Reinforced Heavy barrel to get a damage boost and make the shots you can land count more.