Warzone 2's Ashika Island will be "an additional DMZ infiltration option"

The Warzone 2 devs have confirmed how you'll access Ashika Island in DMZ as part of an extensive blog post running down every single point of interest on that new map.

"Ashika Island will become the DZ for Resurgence Battle Royale and an additional DMZ infiltration option as part of Season 02 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, launching February 15 on all platforms," explains Activision Blizzard. Previous announcements had indicated that the new map would have "DMZ gameplay," but how you'd access the map hadn't been confirmed.

The bulk of today's blog post (opens in new tab) runs down all the major and minor POIs on the Warzone 2 Ashika Island map, and if you're looking for about 3,000 words about every beach and gas station you'll find, you can follow that link. We also got a much closer look with a new trailer for the island.

Warzone 2 season 2 kicks off in two weeks, and while Ashika Island is the biggest addition, it's not the only one. Leaks have suggested that a crossbow and new shotgun will join the list of weapons, and it's been made official that there are some big changes coming to Gulag, which will be returning to 1v1 battles. Players have been less thrilled to learn that DMZ progression wipes are coming, however.

Season 2 had previously been delayed as the devs looked to make "several changes" based on player feedback - in another world, we might've been dropping onto Ashika Island today instead of two weeks from now.