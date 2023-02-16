Warzone 2 players celebrate plate changes as Season 2's "biggest W"

Warzone 2 is making some major changes to armor plates that bring the system more in line with the original game, and players are ecstatic.

In short, you now have a 3-plate vest at all times, you can now plate while sprinting and busting through doors, and everything's faster - you can move faster while plating, and the animation speed for putting the armor on has increased by "approximately 25%," according to the patch notes (opens in new tab). As of another update (opens in new tab) immediately following the launch of Season 2, enemy players are now guaranteed to drop at least one plate on death.

Players are broadly thrilled with the changes, as perhaps best summed up by the Reddit thread (opens in new tab) calling this the "biggest W." And, like… look, I could just quote all the social media sentiments on the change here, but I can sum it up way easier like this: it's just the letter W over and over again.

The one major point of criticism from the fanbase in all this is that, well, these changes essentially just make Warzone 2 more like Warzone 1 - why did the devs wait so long to roll back an unpopular design change? The changes in Warzone 2 broadly tried to make the game more tactical and strategic, and many ardent fans of the original just wanted a similarly fast-paced experience out of the sequel. The Warzone 2 Season 2 changes are a step in that direction.

Here's everything to expect on the Warzone 2 Season 2 roadmap as it's been revealed so far.