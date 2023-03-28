Warrior Nun creator asks fans to keep fighting for the canceled Netflix show

Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry has urged fans to keep fighting for the show's survival after Netflix scrapped the series in December 2022.

Warrior Nun follows Alba Baptista's Ava, a quadriplegic orphan who joins an ancient order of warrior nuns after finding out she has superpowers.

"Here's what I know. When #WarriorNun is saved and/or 'risen', it's going to be because of you, the FANDOM family. That much is perfectly clear and that's why you, Must. Not. Stop. #SaveWarriorNun," Barry wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab).

Warrior Nun fans have been campaigning for the show since it was canceled, with Barry releasing the script for a deleted scene that never made it into the show after the hashtag #SaveWarriorNun reached 10 million tweets.

Warrior Nun ran for two seasons on Netflix before being canceled. "I've just found out that Netflix will not be renewing Warrior Nun," Barry wrote of the cancelation at the time. "My sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this."

Warrior Nun is one of many Netflix shows canceled early, with the likes of Half Bad: The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself and Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club facing the ax recently, along with the mind-twister 1899.

It remains to be seen if Warrior Nun will be revived on Netflix or elsewhere, but while you wait for news, check out the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.