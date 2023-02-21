Warrior Nun creator reveals deleted scene in response to Netflix revival campaign

Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry has shared a deleted scene from the Netflix series. The showrunner took to Twitter to post screenshots of the never-before-seen script in response to fans' passionate calls for the stream to revive the canceled show.

A few days ago, Barry told loyal viewers that if they managed to reach 10 million tweets featuring the hashtag "#SaveWarriorNun", he'd make it worth their while by offering up BTS content and more – and it looks like he's made good on that promise.

"Give yourselves a round of applause and take a moment to celebrate this milestone. You guys are amazing! Thanks to everyone for keeping this fire lit," Barry wrote on Feb 19. A few hours later, he uploaded the script pages and added: "Ok folks, here's the infamous scene 18 that we never shot. Comes before the running over water scene."

Ok folks, here’s the infamous scene 18 that we never shot. Comes before the running over water scene. #WarriorNun10M #SaveWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/aK0jkknBLQFebruary 19, 2023 See more

The sequence sees Ava (Alba Baptista) and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young) waking up together in a cramped apartment in Switzerland. Or more accurately, disciplined Cruciform Sword sister Beatrice watching the more unruly Ava sleep before her alarm goes off. "Three, two, one," the former counts down, as if this isn't the first time she's waited for Ava to stir.

"Isn't the Vatican worth, like, a million billion dollars?" Ava then asks, to which Beatrice replies: "I've no idea. Why?"

"It feels like the church could've rented us a nicer place to live. And why make us work our asses off to pay for this crap-hole?" Ava continues, as Beatrice calls her up on her swearing.

While the scene is simple, it's safe to say it went down well with Barry's followers, who delighted in getting a new look at Ava and Beatrice's relationship. After slowly becoming friends across the first season, season 2 strongly hinted at something more between the pair, before the finale confirmed their romantic feelings for one another with an emotional kiss sequence.

"Each beat & tone is both Ava & Beatrice's exact essence. Beatrice taking a moment (yearning) & counting down to the alarm. Ava being upbeat & questioning their living space. The rhythm & humor of their dynamic so on point. This scene has me in a puddle," one Twitter user responded to the script, while several others thanked "Uncle Simon".

Warrior Nun is available to stream on Netflix now. If fantasy isn't your thing, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows coming our way throughout 2023 and beyond.