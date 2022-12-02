Netflix cancels The Midnight Club after one season as Mike Flanagan signs new deal with Amazon Prime

Netflix won't be renewing The Midnight Club for season 2, The Wrap (opens in new tab) reports. After releasing on the streamer in October, the series was well-received but only stayed in Netflix's top 10 for three weeks. It debuted at number 4, with 18.8 million hours viewed, which pales in comparison to recent releases like Wednesday, which hit 341.2 million hours in its first week.

The horror anthology series is based on the novels by Christopher Pike and follows a group of terminally ill teenagers residing in a hospice who form the titular Midnight Club, meeting every night to tell each other scary stories. The teens make a pact that whoever is the first to die will attempt to contact the others from beyond the grave – and when one of them does, strange things begin to happen.

However, this is the end of the road for series creator Mike Flanagan – according to Deadline (opens in new tab), he's signed a new, exclusive, and multiyear deal with Amazon Prime Video. Flanagan's next project, The Fall of the House of Usher, will be his last with Netflix.

The upcoming series is based on the 1839 short story by Edgar Allan Poe, which follows an unnamed narrator who arrives at the House of Usher after hearing that a mysterious illness has infected its residents. Bruce Greenwood will lead the cast as Roderick Usher, the patriarch of the Usher dynasty, while Mary McDonnell will play his twin sister Madeline. Carla Gugino, Mark Hamill, and Rahul Kohli will also star.

Flanagan has made several other series for the platform since 2018, when The Haunting of Hill House arrived on the streamer. This was followed by The Haunting of Bly Manor in 2020, Midnight Mass in 2021, and The Midnight Club earlier this year. He also directed the 2017 movie Gerald's Game for Netflix.

While we wait for The Fall of the House of Usher to arrive on the streamer and conclude Flanagan's time with Netflix, check out our picks of the best Netflix shows to add to your watchlist in the meantime.