Valheim dev shares teaser image of the first big update

Valheim studio Iron Gate has shared a cryptic teaser image previewing the game's first big update, titled Hearth and Home.

Celebrating milestone sales figures at 6 million units sold, Iron Gate issued an update to Steam on Hearth and Home's development. The studio didn't give specifics on the update's release, but did say it's been able to gradually shift resources away from bug fixes and play tests to development on Hearth and Home.

"A lot of you have reached out and asked about the road map. How's 'Hearth and Home' coming along? Much of our focus has been on play testing and bug fixing, but as things are calming down since launch, we can spend more time working on our first big update!" reads a section from the dev update.

So while we don't know when it's arriving, it sounds development on the update is speeding up. To hold us over until its release, the developers revealed a little Hearth and Home teaser image you can check out and expand below:

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Studios)

As to what's included in the Valheim Hearth and Home update, Iron Gate has confirmed that, as you might expect, the new content largely focuses on house building and customization. In a recent interview with our friends at PC Gamer, Iron Gate co-founder Henrik Tornqvist said that Hearth and Home will include "more building pieces and stuff to do in and around the house."

If you're enjoying making food in Valheim more than building houses, it sounds like there's also some stuff for you tucked away in the upcoming patch. "It will probably be pretty focused on the food preparation aspect of the game with more recipes and stuff like that," Tornqvist continued.

