US PS5 restock could be imminent! Here's where you can try to buy a PS5 today

A Friday PS5 restock in the US would be a wonderful thing, and if patterns and PS5 stock release cycles are anything to go by then we could be seeing an imminent PS5 restock at Best Buy very soon.

The pattern that has been 'established' - we use the word lightly, but at least there's something to go on - is that Best Buy gets in a new PS5 restock every Friday around the middle of the day. At least, it has for the last couple of weeks, so we hope that the same will be repeated today (Friday, March 15). The big caveat is that nothing is guaranteed here and it could be a total blank.

Because of the world being what it is, it's not a bad time of the week to line up all the retailers below, allowing you to keep abreast of the main players and be ready to punch should any PS5 restocks occur. The links below are your best weapons in this fight.

As you all know by know, the process of and competition that folks experience when trying to buy PS5 stock is incredibly high. We are still well and truly in the days of PS5 restock deals consistently selling out and disappearing in minutes - at most - despite stock drops happening more regularly than ever. It might not feel like it but that last part is definitely true, too.

Any way to expedite matters is, therefore, crucial to giving yourself the best chance to get that elusive PS5 stock. As a result, ensure you're signed in to your Best Buy account with payment details poised.

And, in the event of another soul-crushing experience (it's got to get better soon, right?) fear not as more and more PS5 stock is getting to retailers all the time. Keeping an eye on our PS5 deals page for the latest info, and watching Twitter for live updates are both good options to try and gain an edge. Considering how tricky it's been to find PS5 stock or buy Xbox Series X, that's no bad thing.

Will Best Buy get a PS5 restock?

With every day that passes, we feel a teeny tiny bit more informed with information due to what retailers have done in the preceding weeks. Naturally, this comes with a 'no guarantees' line of small print, but because the chain has received fresh PS5 stock every Friday for the last couple of weeks it seems as good a stab as ever that it'll happen again today (March 12).

If they do, it's the bundles you'll want to head for, and definitely the ones away from the top of the page a little bit. And absolutely remember to keep trying, smashing that F5 button, and persist a little bit longer than you might initially think - it's always interesting how some stock magically reappears after the initial surge. This might be down to cancelled orders or something, but, whatever, we'll take it.

