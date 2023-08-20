Upcoming Soulslike Black Myth: Wukong looks to be all about magical monkey mischief

By Liv Ngan
published

Store pages for the game are now live ahead of its release next year

Black Myth: Wukong - Sun Wukong chugs a flask whilst facing down a massive enemy
(Image credit: Game Science)

Store pages for action-RPG Black Myth: Wukong have just gone live on Steam and the Epic Games Store, along with some more information about what we can expect from the game.

The game was first revealed in 2020, before developer Game Science went mostly quiet. In January, Game First announced a summer 2024 release window for Black Myth: Wukong, and now we've got an official description from the developer.

Black Myth: Wukong is based on Journey to the West, one of the most famous Chinese literary works, which itself is an account of the Buddhist monk Xuanzang's pilgrimage across Asia entangled with Chinese mythology.

From the previous trailers for the game, we've seen just how amazing it looks in Unreal Engine 5 and the GIFs included on its Steam page are no different. What really stands out to me is the description of combat for playable character Sun Wukong, also known as the Monkey King.

Game Science says we'll have an arsenal of "spells, transformations, and magic vessels" to use, all of which are "iconic combat elements in Chinese mythology". What's more, player experimentation is encouraged as you can combine different spells, abilities, and weapons to find your own combat style.

This is all excellent news to my ears as the Monkey King is an extremely powerful and skilled fighter in Journey to the West, and I'm eager to see this translate into gameplay. Hopefully some of Game Science's personality comes through in Black Myth: Wukong, as the developer has become well-known for its monkeying around and humorous mid-development glitches.

While you wait for Black Myth: Wukong, here's our list of upcoming games in 2023 and beyond for the best new titles to play.

Liv Ngan
Freelance contributor

I'm a freelance writer and started my career in summer 2022. After studying Physics and Music at university and a short stint in software development, I made the jump to games journalism on Eurogamer's work experience programme. Since then, I've also written for Rock Paper Shotgun and Esports Illustrated. I'll give any game a go so long as it's not online, and you'll find me playing a range of things, from Elden Ring to Butterfly Soup. I have a soft spot for indies aiming to diversify representation in the industry.