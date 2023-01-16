Anticipated Chinese soulslike Black Myth: Wukong is coming next summer

A new Black Myth: Wukong trailer has announced a Summer 2024 release window for the new action game.

Earlier today on January 16, developer Game Science published a fantastic new stop-motion short to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit in 2023. The first portion of the new trailer has a humanoid rabbit going on a daring quest to get a new Nvidia graphics card to play Black Myth: Wukong, after his current one short-circuits right as the game arrives.

The rabbit gets a new Nvidia graphics card from a humanoid tiger, who may or may not be representative of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Then he boots up the entire thing, ready to delve into the new game, before a pop-up message tells him Black Myth: Wukong isn't due out until 2042. Don't worry, the game isn't actually that far away!

We're then treated to a brief few seconds of a Black Myth: Wukong player taking on a ferocious tiger creature in-game (not representative of Jensen Huang), before a now-elderly rabbit then finally discovers two other rabbits playing the game in 2024, not 2042. The trailer then finally reveals a Summer 2024 release date for the eagerly anticipated new game.

Oh, and the bunny's brand new devices don't actually represent the system requirements of Black Myth: Wukong, a disclaimer reads. Just in case you were fretting about upgrading your graphics card.

After being originally revealed in 2020, Black Myth: Wukong has gone pretty quiet over the last year or so, with the new trailer the only announcement that the new game had been pushed out of its original 2023 release window. Just last year Black Myth: Wukong switched to Unreal Engine 5 mid-development, so maybe it's not a surprise that the release window has been shunted back a bit.

Before next year though, check out our new games 2023 guide for a look over the titles you can play in the more immediate future.