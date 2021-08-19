Black Myth: Wukong serves Sekiro vibes and bizarre glitches in dev highlight videos

The developers behind Black Myth: Wukong have shared some new behind-the-scenes footage of their mythical action game ahead of a full-on new trailer reveal.

Black Myth: Wukong first surfaced last year and its Sekiro -esque action immediately grabbed our attention. The game lets players control Sun Wukong, the Monkey King who you may already know from Journey to the West (and as the direct inspiration for Goku from Dragon Ball), in cinematic battles against foes inspired by Chinese myths.

Another one of the teaser videos. The final trailer will be released later today pic.twitter.com/W183x1zqXUAugust 19, 2021 See more

Another teaser, chronicling the funnier aspects during game development. Using abilities to turn a tiger into a kitten pic.twitter.com/TMT0rsHAIoAugust 19, 2021 See more

While the two full-on trailers released for the game so far have emphasized beautiful sights and massive fights, these behind-the-scenes peeks (shared onto international social media by industry analyst Daniel Ahmad) reveal some of the more humorous glitches Game Science Studio have had to contend with so far. Being a dyed-in-the-wool trickster god, it's no surprise that Sun Wukong would send at least a few bizarre bugs their way.

While the eternally spinning bamboo is worthy of a legend all its own, I've gotta say that my favorite is the huge crowd fight where the developers zoom painfully in on the single-digit frame rate dips. The game is still deep in development so this poor performance shouldn't be taken as a cause for concern - instead, simply commiserate for a moment with the developer who watched this, sat back, rubbed their eyes, and knew that at some point they were going to have to fix this.

According to Ahmad, the new trailer is set to arrive on Friday at 10 am in China, which is Thursday at 7 pm PDT / 10 pm EDT or Friday at 5 am BST.