Marvel removes multiple "untitled" movies from release schedule

Multiple major Marvel movies have been delayed by Disney and some have been removed from the release schedule altogether.

Three "untitled Marvel movies" no longer have release dates, while the majority of Marvel's named slate have all been delayed, including Doctor Strange 2 (now May 6, 2022), Thor 4 (July 8, 2022), Black Panther 2 (November 11, 2022), The Marvels (February 17, 2023), and Ant-Man 3 (July 28, 2023).

The three "untitled Marvel movies" were all due in 2023, with Ant-Man's new release date being previously occupied by one of them. Now, though, their whereabouts remain up in the air. Marvel has not canceled these releases, of course, but will likely wait some time before announcing any new release dates.

So, what were those movies likely going to be? Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was a definite: James Gunn will soon be working on the sequel, with Will Poulter recently joining the cast as Adam Warlock. Another could have been the previously announced Fantastic Four reboot, set to be directed by Spider-Man: No Way Home helmer Jon Watts. Another candidate would be the upcoming Blade movie, starring Mahershala Ali as the titular Daywalker. Other potential candidates include a Shang-Chi sequel, as well as (finally) another Avengers movie.

As well as delaying Marvel movies, Disney also pushed back the fifth Indiana Jones film. This all comes despite recent box-office successes, including Venom 2, No Time To Die, and Halloween Kills. It's worth noting that, like the new Eternals movie, Disney is pushing cinema-only releases rather than also having movies streaming on Disney Plus.

