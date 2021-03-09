Zack Snyder's Justice League leaked onto HBO Max for some users

Some HBO Max users were surprised Monday afternoon when they went to watch Tom & Jerry and instead got to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League, the four-hour director's cut formally debuting March 18.

According to multiple reports on social media and corroborated by THR, Zack Snyder's Justice League inadvertently aired in place of the new live-action CGI hybrid Tom & Jerry movie. After a brief error message, those fortunate enough for a sneak peek at the Snyder Cut were able to watch about an hour of footage before they were cut off.

Most folks who were able to catch the highly anticipated Snyder Cut aren't revealing spoilers (and don't worry, you won't get any spoilers here), but one very enticing detail was shared by Twitter user ThenDougSaid. Apparently, the CGI in Zack Snyder's Justice League is a dramatic improvement over the original film, which has been heavily criticized in this regard. "The CGI finally rivals that of Marvel and you’re gonna love it. That's all im saying. No spoilers. Get excited," Doug teased.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to (officially) premiere on HBO Max on March 18, and it'll be split into six different chapters for those who find a four-hour film a bit much for a single sitting. Last week, our sister publication Total Film was able to sit down with Snyder recently to talk about the fabled director's cut and the pressure to make it funnier despite Snyder's insistence on a darker tone.

