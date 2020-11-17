Tom and Jerry: The Movie trailer is a cat and mouse chase that ends with a Batman reference

The trailer for the new Tom and Jerry movie is here, and it's packed to the brim with cat and mouse action, along with a few topical pop culture nods. The trailer sees the iconic set of cartoon rivals in a ritzy New York City hotel, causing mischief and mayhem for the hotel's owner and staff as they try to put on a huge, elaborate wedding. There is, of course, plenty of slapstick, much of it at Tom's expense.

The film itself is a fusion of animation and live action, with the animators clearly trying to pay homage to the art style of the original two-dimensional, traditionally animated cartoons even while using CGI. The trailer features Jerry taking up residence at the fancy hotel, only to have the staff call in Tom to get rid of their little mouse problem. What happens next is only to be expected: chaos. The film's human cast is set to feature the likes of Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Peña sharing the screen with the animated duo.

As one might expect from a movie so steeped in pop culture, there are a few references to be had, including Tom masquerading as a Batman-esque vigilante in his quest to get Jerry under control. It should be noted that the Tom and Jerry movie is coming to us from Warner Bros. Pictures, who is also the distributor for the highly anticipated upcoming DC film The Batman.

Tom and Jerry: The Movie is due to be released on March 5, 2021, and will be the duo's first foray onto the big screen in almost 30 years.

Looking for more Batman than Tom and Jerry can provide? Check out our guide to watching all the DCEU movies.