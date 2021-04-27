You showrunner teases "f***ing bonkers" season 3

You season 3 has wrapped filming and showrunner Sera Gamble has teased a season full of surprising episodes. Or, in Gamble's words: "The episodes are fucking bonkers and the performances are insanely good," she tweeted . "That’s all I’ll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season.”

The thriller follows obsessive serial killer Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley), who moved from New York to Los Angeles in season 2 after things ended messily in the Big Apple at the end of season 1. Things didn't end much better for Joe in season 2, but this time the object of his affections, Love (Victoria Pedretti), is still alive – for better or worse.

Gamble also detailed some of the precautions the cast and crew had to take on set due to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "We have administered over 32,000 COVID tests. The production milestone of no cases is 77 days long! We’ve had the lowest overall positivity rate across all comparable productions to date."

She added: "A year ago, we had no idea how shooting this season would be possible. I mean... You doesn’t really work if there’s no romance or, y’know, murder-type contact. So when you hear about a show like ours making it to the finish line, now you know a bit about what getting there means this year."

The newest installment of the hit Netflix show started production in November 2020, but it doesn't have a release date yet. While we don't know much about the plot yet, season 2 ended with Joe and Love starting a new life in the LA suburbs – that is, until Joe laid eyes on the next target of his obsessions.