Hurry! This amazing PS4 Slim console deal with 5 games, including Red Dead 2, for £229 is selling fast

Black Friday has been and gone, but there are still plenty of Cyber Monday game deals to be had, and pleasingly one of the best PS4 Slim bundle deals we've ever seen is still available via Amazon for those of us in the United Kingdom. If you like great games then you're absolutely spoiled for choice here, as this incredible PS4 bundle includes not one, not two, but (count them) five top PS4 games, including three which are considered to be some of the best PS4 exclusives available. You may also have heard of the other two, as Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 just happen to be a couple of the greatest games ever made.

For £229, you're getting a 500GB PS4 Slim alongside Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered, GTA 5 Premium Edition (includes Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack + $1,000,000 in GTA Online currency), Red Dead Redemption 2, and the Complete Edition of Horizon Zero Dawn, which comes with its excellent Frozen Wilds story expansion. If you're starting a PS4 games collection, you really couldn't ask for a better foundation to build on.

In all honesty, this package could set you up with thousands of hours of quality gaming that could keep you entertained for months, if not years, and it's now cheaper than ever as part of Amazon UK's Cyber Monday sales. To put it bluntly, grab this offer now if you're at all interested in becoming a part of the PlayStation Nation.

Otherwise, check out all the other Cyber Monday offers currently available from a variety of retailers across the internet

