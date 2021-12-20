Xbox Series X restock is available now - here's where

Sound the alarm folks, an Xbox Series X restock is now available at Amazon UK and will ship before Christmas. Because the console is so hard to come by, you'll need to move fast if you want to secure the system (it may already be gone by the time you read this, so cross your fingers and hope for the best).

Seeing as this very well may be your last chance to secure an Xbox Series X restock before the big day, it'd make one hell of a present to put under the tree - talk about the king of gifts for gamers. That's a particularly stunning turnaround considering Xbox Series X restocks have been harder to find in recent weeks than PS5 stock.

Today's Xbox Series X stock comes as part of a larger last-minute surge from retailers for the Christmas sales. We've seen a few chances to grab the console over the last week, but if you missed out on previous options, we'd recommend speeding over to Amazon - there's going to be some serious competition out there.

Xbox Series X | £499.99 at Amazon

This Xbox Series X restock has dropped unexpectedly at Amazon, but it probably won't last long (especially because these restock deals will ship in time for Christmas as well).



Xbox Series X restocks: hints and tips

1. Keep pushing

If you're met with an out of stock message, it's worth persevering - we often see larger retailers launching Xbox Series X restocks in waves. Keep refreshing, open multiple tabs, and brute force your way through.



2. Speed through checkout

Spend as little time as possible at checkout. This is where we often see consoles dropping out of carts right at the last minute, so it's worth zipping through. Make sure you're already signed in with all the right payment and shipping information ready and waiting for you.



3. Don't give up

If you miss out on this Xbox Series X restock it's still not worth heading over to the pricey reseller side of the internet. These consoles drop back into stock fairly regularly - you just have to work to grab one - which means paying over RRP just isn't worth it yet.



Which Xbox should you buy?

Xbox Series X (£449.99)

If you're looking for the 'full' next-gen experience, it has to be the Xbox Series X. As well as being more powerful than the cheaper Series S seen below, it can display games in 4K resolution and has a disc drive (the S model doesn't have either).



Xbox Series S (£249.99)

Even though the Series S isn't as powerful as the Series X seen above, that doesn't mean it isn't an awesome experience. It still loads way faster than older consoles and will give you gorgeous visuals to boot, including ray-traced graphics that are a real step up from previous systems. and fast loading thanks to its SSD. However, there's no disc drive so you'll have to buy and download all your content digitally from the Xbox Store.



It's also worth checking out the best Xbox Series X accessories or best Xbox Series X games to make sure you have something to play when the system arrives.