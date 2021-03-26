Xbox and PS5 restock update: this store has Friday form, but we might be done for the week now

This week has felt a bit quieter than recent ones for anyone looking to get a PS5 restock or fresh chances to buy an Xbox Series X. Yes, Target had PS5 units and Walmart had the Xbox Series X and Series S yesterday (and if you are after a Series S in the UK, we've spotted some right now at Box.co.uk). But Amazon hasn't had squat all week, or last week come to think of it. There was a lot of talk about 46,000 PS5s being ready to go there at any moment, but that simply hasn't happened.

If you've been looking for one of these next-gen consoles since launch, you'll well know by now that's just something we've got to take on the chin before dusting ourselves off and getting back on the hunt. With that in mind, we've got all the retailer links below for the US and UK for the stores you should keep checking. However, we think Best Buy is your most realistic hope for either console as it has dropped units for the last few weeks every Friday.

The rumor mill has been very quiet today, so we're by no means confident Best Buy will go again today, but it seems the most likely choice, with Amazon US a distant second while we clutch to the hope of those fabled 46,000 units. One thing we can say with relative certainty though is that no stores have had Xbox Series X or PS5 restocks in the last few months on a Saturday or Sunday, so we'd seriously advise giving yourself a break from the search on your weekends.

If Best Buy does get any stock today, it's worth considering some of the bundles. The ones we saw last week weren't knocking any money off, but nothing was over its MSRP. So if you actually want the items, they're worth a look.

The main reason we mention these bundles is that they're often the last ones left as most shoppers will try and grab the solo console first (and why not, they're expensive enough on their own). So while thousands are trying to all add a PS5 Digital Edition to their basket, you might be able to just roll in and add that one with a couple of games and an extra controller with nowhere near as much competition.

As always, be signed in well in advance and make sure all your billing and delivery details are already entered to save precious time during the checkout process.

Check these stores for PS5 restocks

Check these stores for Xbox Series X|S restocks