Wonder Woman 1984 runtime officially confirmed – and it's almost as long as Batman v Superman

After many, many delays, Wonder Woman 1984 looks set to finally reach our screens thanks to a simultaneous cinema and HBO Max release in the United States – U.K. residents can catch the movie only in cinemas. With the release impending, the official Wonder Woman 1984 runtime has been revealed, and it's set to be one of the longest DC movies yet. You're going to want to load up on popcorn for this one.

The Wonder Woman 1984 runtime is only a smidgeon under the colossal theatrical cut of Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman, the sequel lasting 151 minutes – so just over two-and-a-half hours.

For context, Batman v Superman, which introduced the world to Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, was 152 minutes long. Man of Steel was 142 minutes long, Suicide Squad was 123 minutes, and Birds of Prey just 109 minutes. The original Wonder Woman was 141 minutes, which marked one of the longer DCEU titles.

The runtime was previously reported by the Korea Media Rating Board, which claimed the movie is suitable for 12-year-olds and older. The movie features shooting, vehicle chases, violence, killing, injuries, smoking and drinking, slang words, theft, robbery, and hostage scenes. However, the Board noted the degree of harmfulness is minor considering that it's depicted in an unrealistic nature due to this being a fantasy movie. In other words, the action all sounds how you would expect for a superhero flick.

While Wonder Woman 1984 may outlast the original theatrical release of Justice League, which stood at 120 minutes, it does not compare to Zack Snyder's Justice League, the upcoming version helmed by Snyder. The #SnyderCut will be released across four hour-long episodes as a miniseries. At least, with that, you get toilet breaks every hour. You'll probably want to go before you enter the auditorium/press play on Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman 1984 is due to reach UK cinemas on December 16, followed by a U.S. release in cinemas and HBO Max on December 25.