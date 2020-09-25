Will there be Enola Holmes 2 on Netflix? The director discusses the possibility of a sequel

Enola Holmes has arrived on Netflix, and the movie has everyone talking about what comes next for Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown. While the streaming service has not confirmed a sequel yet, the director, Harry Bradbeer, has already teased Enola Holmes 2.

Discussing Enola’s mother, played by Helena Bonham Carter, and her antics in the film, Bradbeer told Decider: “It will certainly be looked into in future movies.”

Movies plural!? “I know quite a bit, which I can’t divulge,” he added. “But I’m excited about the other things that she’s going to do. She’s such an extraordinary character that we’re going to dig out some more secrets about her. If we do go again, there’s a lot of issues left in this dysfunctional family.

“It’d be wonderful to get five more movies out of this scene. I do think they’re extraordinary stories to tell, and what a period.”

Brown plays the charismatic and curious Enola opposite Henry Cavill as Sherlock ( who is already getting some viewers talking ) and Sam Claflin as Mycroft. The three wind up chasing one another across London as Enola juggles various mysteries of her own while finding her feet in the shadow of her brothers.

Probed further about whether he was already in talks with the Netflix overlords, Bradbeer promised: “There’s discussion.” The game is very much afoot, as a Holmes might say. In the meantime, check out some of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows currently streaming.