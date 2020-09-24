Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes on Netflix has people talking

First, Henry Cavill impressed fans as Superman in Man of Steel. Then, he won legions of gamers' hearts with his portrayal of Geralt in The Witcher. Now, Cavill's coming for Arthur Conan Doyle admirers with his version of Sherlock Holmes.

The actor portrays the iconic detective in Netflix's Enola Holmes, which centres on Millie Bobby Brown's eponymous character. And while Brown has certainly proven she's more capable than just Stranger Things would have you believe, it's Cavill's Sherlock that has Twitter swooning.

"I'd like to start a religion based on Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes," writes one person on social media. "Will I ever shut up about Henry Cavill as Sherlock in Enola Holmes? No, I don't think so..." write another.

ok i just watched #EnolaHolmes and i'd like to start a religion based on henry cavill as sherlock holmes pic.twitter.com/vdR4drrm0dSeptember 23, 2020

Can we talk about Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes please. #EnolaHolmes pic.twitter.com/rpNR0HAJJFSeptember 24, 2020

The sexual tension between me eating my Cheetos on the couch and Henry Cavill as Sherlock in #EnolaHolmes tho pic.twitter.com/9CHLhtHqzYSeptember 24, 2020

Have I watched this movie yet? No. Would I risk it all for Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes? Absolutely and undoubtedly yes pic.twitter.com/VFxShizVqRSeptember 24, 2020

will i ever shut up about henry cavill as sherlock in enola holmes?? no, I don't think so... pic.twitter.com/ns78GoMB0dSeptember 23, 2020

henry cavill as sherlock is a such blessing ✨#EnolaHolmes ￼ #HenryCavill #EnolaHolmesNetflix ￼ pic.twitter.com/YQeNoxBd5cSeptember 23, 2020

Need more reason to get on Netflix and watch Enola Holmes? Well, how about the fact that it also stars Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes. Oh, and it's directed by Harry Bradbeer in his first movie since helming the entire second season of Fleabag.

