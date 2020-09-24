Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes on Netflix has people talking

By

"I'd like to start a religion based on Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes"

(Image credit: Netflix)

First, Henry Cavill impressed fans as Superman in Man of Steel. Then, he won legions of gamers' hearts with his portrayal of Geralt in The Witcher. Now, Cavill's coming for Arthur Conan Doyle admirers with his version of Sherlock Holmes.

The actor portrays the iconic detective in Netflix's Enola Holmes, which centres on Millie Bobby Brown's eponymous character. And while Brown has certainly proven she's more capable than just Stranger Things would have you believe, it's Cavill's Sherlock that has Twitter swooning.

"I'd like to start a religion based on Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes," writes one person on social media. "Will I ever shut up about Henry Cavill as Sherlock in Enola Holmes? No, I don't think so..." write another.

Need more reason to get on Netflix and watch Enola Holmes? Well, how about the fact that it also stars Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes. Oh, and it's directed by Harry Bradbeer in his first movie since helming the entire second season of Fleabag.

If you've already seen Enola Holmes and are looking for something else, then be sure to check out the best shows on Netflix and the best Netflix movies. Or get ready for The Witcher season 2 with our guide.

Jack Shepherd

I'm the Entertainment Editor over here at GamesRadar+, bringing you all the latest movie and TV news, reviews, and features. I look after all the Total Film and SFX articles that end up on the website