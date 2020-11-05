Where to buy an AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU - these are your best bets for stock right now

The brand new Ryzen 5000 CPUs are now on sale, and stock is absolutely flying. As it's another 2020 hardware launch, you'll have to act quickly in order to have any chance of getting one.

To get you started, we've rounded up some AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU retailers below who are stockists of all things PC gaming tech and are your best bets for getting hold of one of the new processors. Be warned, however - this has got '2020 hardware launch' written all over it, and stock is incredibly hard to come by. Much like the launch of the RTX 3080 prices, the RTX 3090 stock, and the RTX 3070 prices too (and even the PS5 pre-orders and Xbox Series X pre-orders) stock is at blink-and-miss-it levels. But you might get lucky, so it's worth trying with the places we've rounded up below.

The AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs are likely to go straight into best CPU for gaming lists up and down the internet. Early signs are that the 5000 series will offer excellent gaming performance but will retain their position as a very affordable CPU entry point into PC gaming compared to their Intel competitors.

Have at it and good luck!

AMD 5000 CPU prices: retailer list

Please note: As with all the hardware launches this year, these links may or may not work at first, but it's worth persevering with just in case some pop up as you might just get lucky and get a card in your basket.

Good luck!

(Image credit: AMD)

Away from direct links to retailers here, our price-finding tech is constantly scouring the internet for the latest prices, no matter where you are. Below will - hopefully - be some of those that you can get your hands on.

Today's best AMD Ryzen 7 5800X deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

If you're in the mood for re-evaluating your PC in line with the arrival of the AMD 5000 CPUs, then check out our takes on the best graphics cards you can get, not to mention the best RAM for gaming.