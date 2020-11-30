Where can you buy a Nintendo Switch on Cyber Monday?

Wonder where you can buy a Nintendo Switch on Cyber Monday? Well, you've come to the right place. If you're on the lookout for Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals I have some good news and some bad news. The good news is that some retailers in the US and UK still have Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday stock; the bad news is that many are starting to run low.

We've taken a look at each of the major retailers and have pinpointed a couple of key bundles, discounts, and deals, although you'll want to move fast. Perhaps this will come as no surprise, but the Nintendo Switch has proven to be one of the most sought after Cyber Monday purchases with the Holidays just a few short weeks away.

That's made finding the best Nintendo Switch games or any Nintendo Switch bundles more difficult than ever before. Below you'll see stock where we've found it and, hopefully, we will answer the question of where you can buy a Nintendo Switch on Cyber Monday once and for all.

Where can you buy a Nintendo Switch? (US)

Best deal Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) | $299.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has stock of your standard Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con controllers. This bundle includes the dock, so that you can connect the console to your TV, and an improved battery life over the version of the system that first shipped back in 2017. Grab it while you can.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition | $299.99 at Best Buy

This special edition Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch bundle features a custom set of Joy-Con controllers and a TV dock. It's a wonderful little bundle for those Animal Crossing fans out there, but it's worth noting that it does not include a copy of New Horizons – that is sold separately.

Nintendo Switch Fortnite special edition bundle | $299 at Best Buy

Get a solid Nintendo Switch bundle before it's sold out, with Fortnite pre-installed on the console and a bunch of other Battle Royale goodies thrown in for good measure, including a Joy-Con design exclusive to the package.

Where can you buy a Nintendo Switch Lite? (US)

Nintendo Switch Lite | $199 at Amazon US

Amazon has a few Nintendo Switch Lite consoles in stock, in the Yellow, Gray, and Turquoise color configurations. These have proven to be difficult to get hold of over Cyber Monday, so be sure to act fast if you want one.

Nintendo Switch Lite | $199.99 at Best Buy

The Nintendo Switch Lite is back in stock over at Best Buy, and in all three color configurations. These will no doubt run out of stock quickly, so if you want to get your hands on Nintendo's excellent handheld you'll want to act fact.

Nintendo Switch Lite + 400GB microSDXC | $259.98 at Best Buy

Best Buy is running a promotion of the Nintendo Switch Lite in turquoise right now, bundled with a 400GB SD card so that you can expand that storage and take more games on the go with you.

Where can you buy a Nintendo Switch? (UK)

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat bundle |£279 at Currys

Get a Nintendo Switch with Fortnite pre-installed on the console and a bunch of other Battle Royale goodies thrown in for good measure. Act fast, as this will sell out quick.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) |£279 at Currys

Get yourself a Nintendo Switch, the OG, with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con controllers. While there's little to this bundle, it is the rare occasion where we see the regular Nintendo Switch in stock and available. Get it while you can.

Nintendo Switch (Grey) |£279 at Currys

Get a Nintendo Switch with Grey Joy-Con controllers. While there's little to this bundle, it is the rare occasion where we see the regular Nintendo Switch in stock and available – not something we'll be able to say any closer to Christmas.

Where can you buy a Nintendo Switch Lite? (UK)

Nintendo Switch Lite + Minecraft + Animal Crossing: New Horizons | £259 £239 at Currys

Here's a pretty good saving! Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral colour, along with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Minecraft. You'll get a £20 saving off of the listing price, and two excellent games in with it as well. Get on this while you can.

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199 at Amazon

Amazon has replenished its stock of the Nintendo Switch in Coral, Grey, Yellow, and Turquoise colours. Again, this doesn't have any savings but getting hold of a Nintendo Switch before the end of the year is about to become a nightmare, so take advantage of the stock where you can.

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons | £239 at Amazon

This is probably the best combination of items available in the gaming world. A Nintendo Switch Lite – in either Turquoise or Coral – with a digital download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundled in. Also available in Coral pink.

Check out the best Nintendo Switch accessories and our recommendations for a Nintendo Switch headset too. You might want to pick up a Nintendo Switch memory card as well.