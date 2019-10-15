When will Fortnite be back up for Chapter 2/Season 11?

** UPDATE ** Fortnite is back up, it's LIVE ** UPDATE**

Ever since the black hole ate the old Fortnite map, everyone's been wondering when is Fortnite back up? Well, I have good news. It's back everyone, and there's a brand new map to explore, some challenges and probably a whole new load of challenges to come.

When will Fortnite be back up?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

UPDATE (Tuesday October 15 10am BST): Fortnite version 2.39 is now able to be downloaded, and players have been booted out of the lobby screen indicating the servers have now actually gone down. This would imply the release of Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 1 is imminent, though we're still yet to hear any official word from Epic Games. Original story below.

ORIGINAL: Nobody knows for certain when Fortnite will be back up because unlike the usual planned downtime between seasons, this is different. Epic has taken Fortnite offline for... reasons, as we edge closer to the leaked Fortnite Chapter 2.

While there's no confirmed date and time for Fortnite coming back online, we do know that it's meant to be Thursday, October 17 thanks to a leak from the in-game API. This is subject to change at any time so it's worth keeping an eye on the in-game black hole to see if anything changes, but our money is on Thursday.

As for the time, updates for new seasons usually happen at around 4am ET/9am BST, whereas challenges go live and update at 9am ET/2pm BST. So if the morning goes by without any changes, check back about five hours later to see if Fortnite Chapter 2 has begun.

This lengthy period where Fortnite is completely unplayable is unprecedented, with Epic Games sacrificing what would be millions of dollars in revenue across four days, all to generate hype and build excitement for the new season. Next to nothing is known about Fortnite Chapter 2, but we're expecting a brand new map. Finally.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite hidden battle stars | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | Fortnite Party Assist | How to level up fast in Fortnite