HBO announces Westworld season 3 release date – and it's coming earlier than expected

After what feels like an eternity of waiting, Westworld season 3 finally has a release date. The HBO show is returning on Sunday, March 15 – so get that in the diary now!

That release date's a little earlier than what we were expecting. With Game of Thrones having concluded last year and Westworld season 2 having debuted in April, season 3 was expected to release in April.

We know surprisingly little about Westworld season 3, and that's despite there being three trailers already available to watch. There's also a new teaser, which debuted alongside the release date announcement, though it features no actual footage from the show.

The majority of the main cast are returning – including Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Thandie Newton (Maeve), Ed Harris (The Man in Black), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), and Tessa Thompson – plus a couple of high profile newcomers, namely Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, and Lena Waithe.

Westworld season 3 will take us out of the main park, with co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan previously saying: "We’re very excited about where the third season goes. It’s been a long build-up to get outside the park. And we’re incredibly excited about what that looks like and sounds like and what exactly our Hosts discover out there.”

Before Westworld finally arrives, check out all the new TV shows coming our way in 2020.