The Call of Duty Warzone Festive Fervor event is out very soon, with tie-ins, game modes and extras to both Warzone and Vanguard, and a whole holiday-themed kind of carnage for players to enjoy. But exactly what is the Warzone Festive Fervor event, and how will it impact Call of Duty Warzone? Details are coming out every day on what to expect this winter, so we've put together this page on everything we know about the Warzone Festive Fervor event.

Call of Duty Warzone Festive Fervor event explained

(Image credit: Activision)

The Call of Duty Warzone Festive Fervor event is a holiday celebration happening in Winter 2021, that comes with new game modes, bundles, additions to gameplay and more besides. While the exact elements haven't been made, the developers have revealed some important aspects and given clues as to what it includes. Here's what we know is coming:

Warzone Pacific Festive Fervor new gameplay and rewards

"Deck the Halls" Holiday Crates: These special crates have a high chance to hold "legendary items for that match, limited-time rewards, or even some coal for those Operators on the naughty list". You can get them to spawn by finding the Festive Fir Trees and standing close to them for a time.

These special crates have a high chance to hold "legendary items for that match, limited-time rewards, or even some coal for those Operators on the naughty list". You can get them to spawn by finding the Festive Fir Trees and standing close to them for a time. "Elf and Seek" Hunting (New Challenge): There's a range of little gnomes hidden in both Warzone maps that make noise when people are within ten meters of them. Destroying them will get you rewards, such as Double XP Tokens or Calling Cards.

Vanguard Festive Fervor new gameplay and rewards

"Elf Team Six" Hunting (New Challenge): Like in Warzone, there's little green elves hidden through the Vanguard maps, and killing them will add to your match score and give you killstreaks to help even the odds.

Like in Warzone, there's little green elves hidden through the Vanguard maps, and killing them will add to your match score and give you killstreaks to help even the odds. "Festive Fervor" Armageddon (Limited-time mode): This limited-time mode is a returning game type that was known as Drop Zone in older Call of Duty games. In it, players have to control an area and grab the care packages that fall on them until they've collected enough. However, the points gained are still done through kills, with the packages giving advantages and killstreaks.

This limited-time mode is a returning game type that was known as Drop Zone in older Call of Duty games. In it, players have to control an area and grab the care packages that fall on them until they've collected enough. However, the points gained are still done through kills, with the packages giving advantages and killstreaks. Shipment Map Holiday Reskin: Throughout the event, the Shipment map will become Shipmas, with added wrapping paper, trees and lights to give it that holiday look. We also hear that other Vanguard maps will be tweaked in smaller ways.

Throughout the event, the Shipment map will become Shipmas, with added wrapping paper, trees and lights to give it that holiday look. We also hear that other Vanguard maps will be tweaked in smaller ways. Free Gifts for Vanguard players: Those who own Vanguard or buy it before December 31st will get 10 Battle Pass Tier Skips, 10% added to Global Player, Weapon, and Battle Pass XP during Pacific Season One, and 24 Vanguard Tiers of the Season Six Battle Pass to get retroactively.

Vanguard and Warzone

Beware Krampus! (New Challenge): Details are thin, but there appears to be an NPC monster called the Krampus that hunts players in both Vanguard Multiplayer and Warzone. The descriptions make it sound like he prioritises certain targets - usually those who have the lowest score in Vanguard or who have found coal in Warzone's holiday crates. Once out, it looks like he hunts a target for three minutes or until killed, whichever comes first.

Details are thin, but there appears to be an NPC monster called the Krampus that hunts players in both Vanguard Multiplayer and Warzone. The descriptions make it sound like he prioritises certain targets - usually those who have the lowest score in Vanguard or who have found coal in Warzone's holiday crates. Once out, it looks like he hunts a target for three minutes or until killed, whichever comes first. Four new holiday bundles: There'll be several holiday-themed bundles with skins added to the store over the Winter, called Santa's Slay, Krampus Unleashed, Secret Santa and Broken Resolutions.

There'll be several holiday-themed bundles with skins added to the store over the Winter, called Santa's Slay, Krampus Unleashed, Secret Santa and Broken Resolutions. New Challenges and Rewards (stickers, charms, etc): Beyond all that, it also looks like there'll be additional rewards and challenges marked, but we don't yet know what they'll be.

When is the Warzone Festive Fervor start time?

(Image credit: Activision)

The Festive Fervor event starts on December 17th, though it's not clear yet when it'll stop. Raven Software have said that there'll be a "12 Festive Days of Deals" element which stops on Christmas Day, and there's further "holiday sales" that'll extend to January 5th - but when exactly the game modes and map changes end is still unknown.

(Image credit: Activision)

The Festive Fervor updates for Warzone and Vanguard, will go live on December 16 and December 15th respectively, though there won't be proper changes to the game until the date above. Each game has separate updates, and while we don't know the file sizes yet… well, it's Call of Duty. You might need to make some room on your hard drive.

