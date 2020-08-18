Day four of COD teasers sees a new code arrive for Warzone Bunker 1. Open it up and you'll find a mysterious lift and more RC-XD remote control car parts. More clues pointing to a new Call of Duty 2020 Black Ops reveal soon.

This new Warzone Bunker 1 is close to the Warzone Boneyard bunker from yesterday's pawntakespawn code reveal, but this one's a little more south and only a single doored bunker. It's remoteness means it's not too bad to drop in on unbothered so if you want to try it, or just see what's there, we've got you covered.

Warzone bunker 1 code

(Image credit: Activision)

Every day on pawntakespawn for the last four day a new video has appeared. As well as showing clips from a historical period it also reveals a code with a grid reference and key number to open a new bunker. The latest video covers the period from 1977-1978 and points to B7 on the map with this code:

New Warzone Coordinates & Bunker Code pic.twitter.com/fm3fxROAn8August 17, 2020

Warzone bunker 1 location

(Image credit: Activision)

The B7 part of the code directs you to a bunker west of Boneyard (again). This time it's a single doored structure you can reach via a dirt track leading away from a nearby road directly to the right of Boneyard.

(Image credit: Activision)

There's very little cover around the bunker so you'll be exposed until you get in. There is some loot to be had inside though so you can drop in cold and stock up at least. If you're not sure where to head from the air or the ground then just look for the dirt tracks leading west away from the main road that runs past.

(Image credit: Activision)

Once inside you'll find a large door at the back blocked by huge yellow bars, head up and use the key code from the Pawntakespawn teaser site below to open it. Slowly. One bar at a time. You're not in a rush are you?

97264138

Inside you'll find a bunch of loot, and two desks - one with a phone and typewriter (which looks identical to the Lenin statue desk from a previous bunker) and one with the wheels and other parts of the RC-XD found in a previous bunker. There's also a mysterious red elevator that may or may not do something important later.

(Image credit: Activision)

