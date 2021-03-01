WandaVision stylist confirms a Wolverine reference that no-one noticed

WandaVision included a Wolverine Easter egg that hardly anyone noticed, it has been revealed.

In the Halloween-themed episode 6 which saw Wanda and Vision wear traditional, comic-accurate costumes (while their twins Billy and Tommy also resembled their superhero alter-egos), Quicksilver rocked a hairstyle very similar to the one worn by Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, in a possible reference to Evan Peters' time in the Fox X-Men universe.

Tricia Sawyer, makeup department head for the series, and Karen Bartek, hair department head, confirmed to Indie Wire that this comparison was in fact intentional.

"It was something that Matt [Shakman, director] really [wanted]. They kind of planned that," Bartek commented, while Sawyer also confirmed that the intention was to mix the Fox and Marvel universes.

Peters' version of Quicksilver in the MCU was the subject of much speculation, and it eventually turned out that Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness was behind the new Pietro, as Aaron Taylor-Johnson's version of the speedster is definitely dead. We don't yet know how things will turn out for the alternate Quicksilver, though – or if his appearance is actually a clue to the multiverse.

In fact, there are plenty of fan theories that might prove false – or at least won't be resolved just yet, considering next week's episode is the last in the series. WandaVision is set to lead into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though, with Elizabeth Olsen saying there is a "natural progression" between the two, so some questions might be answered in the Doctor Strange sequel.

WandaVision episode 9 drops next Friday on Disney Plus, and it's potentially the longest episode yet. Until then, check out our WandaVision release schedule to make sure you know exactly when the final episode drops.