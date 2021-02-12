WandaVision episode 7 release date: what time does the new episode air on Disney Plus?

The WandaVision episode 7 release date is of real importance. After that cliffhanger, everyone will be clamoring for a taste of the new episode – and all the spoilers that go with it.

Seriously: social media has been overrun by spoilerrific hashtags and trends almost immediately after airing in recent weeks. So it pays not only to know the release date of the new episode, but also what time episode 7 airs on Disney Plus in the US and UK. That's especially pertinent for some across the pond as you're going to need to set your alarm if you want to watch WandaVision episode 7 before anyone else gets the chance to ruin it for you.

We'll run down the main info for the new WandaVision episode below, as well as lay out the coming weeks so you can plan ahead.

The WandaVision episode 7 release date is Friday, February 19. That's the easy part. It gets a little trickier when you throw time zones into the mix.

For the US, you'll have to wait up late on Thursday night into Friday morning. That's because it streams on Disney Plus at midnight Pacific on Friday. That's 3am Eastern if you're on the East Coast.

Those in the UK have it slightly easier – WandaVision episode 7 airs at 8am GMT.

Usually, the episodes air exactly on the hour and only require a quick refresh if you've been hanging around the WandaVision landing page before then. Sometimes, though, there are hiccups. Keep our Disney Plus error codes guide handy if you need a helping hand come new episode day.

When are new episodes released?

New episodes are released every single Friday from now until the finale on March 5. For a greater overview of dates and days (including what's already aired), check out our WandaVision release schedule.

