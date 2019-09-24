Danai Gurira reveals she "struggled" to tell The Walking Dead fans about her season 10 departure

The Walking Dead season 10 is just around the corner, and we already know that this will be Danai Gurira's last appearance on the show. The actress, who plays Michonne, confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that she will be leaving the main series – something she has since said was hard to announce to fans.

Speaking to ET, Gurira said that Comic Con was where she first met "all those amazing fans who devote themselves to coming and spend time with us every year, and where I really felt the first embrace from what the TWD family meant was there, seven, eight years ago."

She continued: "So, it was very difficult to tell that to the audience and I struggled through it because it wasn't an easy decision to make, but it was time for me to start exploring other aspects of what I do as a storyteller."

Quizzed about whether she has filmed her last scene, the actress remained coy, saying: "I don't know if I can tell you that!" She did, however, add: "I’ll just say that I’ve had an amazing time. I love the arc that [Michonne] got to take. And the way that she gets to exit the show is really special."

News regarding the tenth season of The Walking Dead has not been thin on the ground. The director of the first episode recently teased a "badass" opening, with the first three minutes being "unlike anything we’ve ever done”. Showrunner Angela Kang has also revealed that Michonne’s departure will have “major consequences” for the series.

Look ahead to the week in movies, TV, and video games with Release Radar, our round up of the next seven days in entertainment.