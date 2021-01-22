Uncharted movie delayed to February 2022

The Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland has been delayed to February 11, 2022, THR reports.

The film adaptation of the long-running Uncharted franchise has a fabled history of director changes, rewrites, and delays, but news on the project has been uncharacteristically encouraging as of late. It's done filming, we've seen a few quite intriguing official images, and leading man Holland called it everything he "dreamed it would be."

With the Uncharted movie presumably moving into post-production, it seemed entirely plausible that it would hit its previously targeted July 16, 2021 release date. Still, with the coronavirus pandemic on the rise in most parts of the world, continuous delays are to be expected at this point.

According to THR, Sony is moving a number of high-profile Sony movies back from their original release dates. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, another movie that's already seen multiple delays, has been moved from June 11 to November 11, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is moving from April 2 to June 11, and Kay Cannon's Cinderella is now premiering July 16 rather than February 5 as originally planned.

When we inevitably do see the release of the famously fickle Uncharted movie, it sounds like it won't be the last movie adaptation of a PlayStation franchise. Speaking at CES 2021, Sony Interactive president Jim Ryan said the Uncharted movie is "just the beginning of the expansion of our storytelling into new media and even wider audiences."

