Umbrella Academy season 2 release date announced with a lockdown-themed teaser

Umbrella Academy season 2 finally has a release date. Yes, we're very used to hearing about show's being delayed, yet Netflix seemingly has a backlog of content that they're adamant about releasing – and we're very happy to watch!

The Umbrella Academy season 2 release date has been revealed as July 31 in a video that features the cast "enjoying" being in lockdown. Check out the promotional trailer – which unfortunately does not feature any footage from the upcoming season – below.

Umbrella Academy takes place in a world where, on the same day in 1989, forty-three infants who were all born from different women who were all showing no signs of pregnancy beforehand. Seven of those children were adopted by a billionaire, and are trained to use their powers in a newly formed Umbrella Academy. Six of them remain alive and reunite following their father's passing to work out how he mysteriously died. The world also starts to come apart, personalities clash, and you can see where this is going.

My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way created the series, which is based on his own comic book. Netflix released the first series in February last year.